Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $199,065,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 71,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,517,000 after acquiring an additional 385,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 120.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after acquiring an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $450.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $429.77 and a one year high of $624.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.66.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.