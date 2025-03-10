Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

