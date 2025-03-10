Banco Santander S.A. Sells 16,626 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

VRT opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

