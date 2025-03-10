Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,414,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,407,000 after buying an additional 1,015,516 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 853,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after buying an additional 839,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 511,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 462.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after buying an additional 435,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $56.26 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

