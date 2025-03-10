NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.55 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.