Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 941,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,802,000 after purchasing an additional 435,854 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after purchasing an additional 163,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,616,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIGI opened at $85.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

