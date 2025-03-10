iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Increased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $134.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

