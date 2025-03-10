Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CLH opened at $197.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.51 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.