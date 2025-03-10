iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $65.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

