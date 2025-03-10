BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,265,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 503,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325,623 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $221.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

