Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.