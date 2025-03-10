Rebalance LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Rebalance LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 1,565.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,887 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $25.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.