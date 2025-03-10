Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 219,767 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,767 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 168,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,264,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

