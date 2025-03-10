Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director David Richard Gaboury purchased 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,184.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,730.21. The trade was a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limbach Stock Performance

LMB stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $819.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

