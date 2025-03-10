Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 6,829 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,692,000 after acquiring an additional 812,385 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,490,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,330,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FITB opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.