Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

