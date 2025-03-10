Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $10,919.30 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $10,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 419,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,828.80. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

