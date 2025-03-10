Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5,595.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $292.69 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.75. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.