James J. Peterson Sells 19,088 Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) Director James J. Peterson sold 19,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $20,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,264,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,236.49. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mobix Labs Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MOBX opened at $1.04 on Monday. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 437.57% and a negative return on equity of 866.93%.

Institutional Trading of Mobix Labs

About Mobix Labs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mobix Labs by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Mobix Labs by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mobix Labs by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mobix Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobix Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

