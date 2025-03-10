James J. Peterson Sells 19,088 Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) Director James J. Peterson sold 19,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $20,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,264,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,236.49. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mobix Labs Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:MOBX opened at $1.04 on Monday. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 437.57% and a negative return on equity of 866.93%.
Institutional Trading of Mobix Labs
About Mobix Labs
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobix Labs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.