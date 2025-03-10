Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Buys $15,096.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Debra Bennethum purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,096.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

