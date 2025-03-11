3,447,344 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,447,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,009,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.