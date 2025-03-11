Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 166,561 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,561 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

