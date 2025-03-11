Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTV opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

