Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lowered by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 567.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

