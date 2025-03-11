Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 284,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,312,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,715,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,437,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 508,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 262,269 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

