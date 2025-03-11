Amundi Has $115.28 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 425,841 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $115,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 713,636 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after buying an additional 664,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,102,000 after buying an additional 495,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

