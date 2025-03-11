Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 8.3% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.