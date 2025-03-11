iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Decreased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
