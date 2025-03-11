O Dell Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.
About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
