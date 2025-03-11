iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

