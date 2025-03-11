Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 763 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 327.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

