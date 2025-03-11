CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD opened at $308.86 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.26 and its 200-day moving average is $339.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

