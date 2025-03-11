Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,306 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 18,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $110,227.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,437,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,610.16. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.