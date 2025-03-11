O Dell Group LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,182 shares of company stock worth $18,192,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.5 %

GOOG stock opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.07 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day moving average is $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

