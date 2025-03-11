Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Reduced by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $44,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Republic Services stock opened at $233.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.91 and a twelve month high of $240.95.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

