Miller Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 5.0 %
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is a support level?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.