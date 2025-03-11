S&CO Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,500 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,640,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 791,506 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $9,757,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $7,468,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,303,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DBRG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

