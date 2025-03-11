Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 147.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.68.
Evolv Technologies Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
