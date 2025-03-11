Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

