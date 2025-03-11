Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 351 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $203.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

