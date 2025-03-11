Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stake Raised by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

