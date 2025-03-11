Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 481.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
DLTR stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $150.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
