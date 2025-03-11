Parker Investment Management LLC Acquires 76,570 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,570 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 0.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,701,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 370,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $11,291,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.