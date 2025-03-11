Claris Advisors LLC MO Raises Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFSD opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
