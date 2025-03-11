Claris Advisors LLC MO Raises Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.