GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
