GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

