3,804 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

International Paper stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

