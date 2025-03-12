RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Position Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.61% of RCM Technologies worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.58.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

