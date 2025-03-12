GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

