Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.0 %

Brookfield stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.18 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

